Netanyahu brags about Israel's 'sovereign power of security' from Jordan River to Mediterranean 🤬 - clip 2

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Netanyahu brags about Israel's 'sovereign power of security' from Jordan River to Mediterranean
💬 "We're at the cusp of a new age because I think that we will achieve the expansion of peace," the Israeli PM said after meeting with Germany's Merz (https://t.me/geopolitics_prime/60759?single).
Gazans are experiencing firsthand what Israeli leaders call 'peace' 🥲