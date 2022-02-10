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CRIMINAL COMPLAINT FILED IN TEXAS ALLEGES MURDER & CRIMES AGAINST HUMANITY
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84 views • February 10, 2022
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Attorney Todd Callender & Texas patriot Jack B join me to share the methods Jack used to file a criminal complaint with Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton alleging murder and crimes against humanity by "THEY" - and "They" are named specifically in this criminal complaint.
Vaxxchoice.com
https://www.vaxxchoice.com/resources/
https://www.mydigitalmoney.com
Attorney Todd Callender & Texas patriot Jack B join me to share the methods Jack used to file a criminal complaint with Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton alleging murder and crimes against humanity by "THEY" - and "They" are named specifically in this criminal complaint.
Vaxxchoice.com
https://www.vaxxchoice.com/resources/
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