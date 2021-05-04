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PARENT'S SUPPORT MIAMI SCHOOL STANCE - NO JABBED ALLOWED - DEMONCRAT REP WHINING
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90 views • May 04, 2021
So the Demon-crat "Representative" (Representative government is long over) says "it is not the type of attention I want to have for our district" (truth?). "to have a school where the policy is not to be vaccinated affecting peoples employment". Did this lying idiot actually say this? How many have been forced to commit suicide with this fake shit shot to keep a job? It cuts both ways fool. Hey genius...IT'S A PRIVATE SCHOOL. He goes on to say "it is a really bad message"...why? Catching hell from the murdering cabal above you for this? Making you look bad? I hope so.
Source: Adverse Reactions To The New Normal via Jim Crenshaw
Source: Adverse Reactions To The New Normal via Jim Crenshaw
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