Matt Gaetz Taunts Hunter & the Big Guy: Shows Copy of the Laptop | Turning Point

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Turning Point USA Student Summit Conference, Tampa FL, July 23, 2022
Matt Gaetz just taunted Hunter and the Big Guy by pulling a copy of the laptop out of his pocket while speaking at Turning Point:
“Let me speak to you directly, Hunter. I asked the FBI where your laptop was and it seems they’ve misplaced it. How weird! But it just turns out that I have a copy right here. I entered it in the Congressional record!
'We have your texts. We have your emails. We have the payments from Burisma. We have your travel records. We even know the Chinese communists who own you.”