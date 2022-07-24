Matt Gaetz Taunts Hunter & the Big Guy: Shows Copy of the Laptop | Turning Point

Turning Point USA Student Summit Conference, Tampa FL, July 23, 2022

Matt Gaetz just taunted Hunter and the Big Guy by pulling a copy of the laptop out of his pocket while speaking at Turning Point:

“Let me speak to you directly, Hunter. I asked the FBI where your laptop was and it seems they’ve misplaced it. How weird! But it just turns out that I have a copy right here. I entered it in the Congressional record!

'We have your texts. We have your emails. We have the payments from Burisma. We have your travel records. We even know the Chinese communists who own you.”