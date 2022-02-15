Miles Guo: Only the Lao Baixing in the civilized countries can speak up and rise up against the COVID vaccine mandate

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2/14/2022 Miles Guo’s GETTR: Only the Lao Baixing in the civilized countries can speak up and rise up against the COVID vaccine mandate. The Winter Olympics and the incident of Eileen Gu and her mother has pitted the overseas Chinese against the entire world