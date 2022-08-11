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Stan Johnson at the Prophecy Club
There are many important questions in life. What happens when you die? Does your soul live on? Can the soul die? Is there a Paradise? Is there really a Book of Life? Today Pastor Stan answers all your questions.
00:00 - Not Trying to Call Attention
04:58 - Where are those who Died in Christ?
14:18 - Where are Those who are not Saved?
19:04 - Do the Dead Sleep?
23:41 - Is there a Paradise?
24:39 - The Most Important Thing in the World
26:49 - Book of Life
29:03 - The Nations
31:47 - Chart Explained
37:38 - Free DVDs
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