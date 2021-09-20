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Australian Police Bash and Pepper spray 70-year old woman..!!
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120 views • September 20, 2021
Melbourne, Australia. Australian Police attacking an unarmed 70 year old woman by slamming her onto the ground and finishing her off with pepper spray? Well done to Journalist Marty Focker for capturing this footage.
Aussie Cossack
10 hours ago
A friend gave me a report re the 70 year old lady:
Broken hip, burns to her eyes and face, fractured wrist, concussion and cut to the back of her head. 😭😭
Shared from and subscribe to:
Aussie Cossack
https://www.youtube.com/user/CEMABOIKOV/videos
Aussie Cossack
10 hours ago
A friend gave me a report re the 70 year old lady:
Broken hip, burns to her eyes and face, fractured wrist, concussion and cut to the back of her head. 😭😭
Shared from and subscribe to:
Aussie Cossack
https://www.youtube.com/user/CEMABOIKOV/videos
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