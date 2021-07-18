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DR. ERIC BERG DC: ZINC STARVES DEADLY BACTERIA
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87 views • July 18, 2021
MIRROR SOURCE:
Dr. Eric Berg DC: https://odysee.com/@DrBerg:4
https://odysee.com/@DrBerg:4/zinc-starves-deadly-bacteria:d
Zinc could be the key to fighting this deadly bacteria. Here’s why!
DATA:
https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2013/11/131111091136.htm
Zinc Deficiency:
https://youtu.be/neuWm45EnI4
Talk to a Dr. Berg Keto Consultant today and get the help you need on your journey. Call 1-540-299-1556 with your questions about Keto, Intermittent Fasting or the use of Dr. Berg products. Consultants are available Monday through Friday from 8 am to 10 pm EST. Saturday & Sunday from 9 am to 6 pm EST. USA Only.
Timestamps
Introduction
Studies on zinc and bacteria
How zinc affects bacteria
Sources of zinc
How to bulletproof your immune system (free course)
In this video, we’re going to talk about why zinc starves deadly bacteria.
In the Journal of Nature Chemical Biology, a study was published that outlined zinc’s incredible ability to starve off a deadly bacteria called streptococcus pneumonia.
Streptococcus pneumonia lives in the sinuses and throat. This can be friendly bacteria until just the right conditions occur for it to turn pathogenic.
If you are zinc deficient and you’re going through stress, this bacteria can become very harmful. This is because these conditions can cause your immune system to become compromised.
Streptococcus pneumonia kills one million people every year from pneumonia and meningitis.
This bacteria is dependent on manganese. Manganese allows this bacteria to transport. Zinc acts as a key to lock up manganese so the bacteria can’t be transported.
However, most people are deficient in zinc because of the phytic acid we consume in grains. Phytic acid blocks zinc.
To get enough zinc in your diet, you need:
• Red meat
• Shellfish
• Fish
• Low grain consumption
• A healthy gut
Dr. Eric Berg DC Bio:
Dr. Berg, age 56, is a chiropractor who specializes in Healthy Ketosis & Intermittent Fasting. He is the author of the best-selling book The Healthy Keto Plan, and is the Director of Dr. Berg Nutritionals. He no longer practices, but focuses on health education through social media.
DR. BERG'S SHOP: http://shop.drberg.com/
Follow us on FACEBOOK: https://fb.me/DrEricBerg
Send a Message to his team: https://m.me/DrEricBerg
ABOUT DR. BERG: https://www.drberg.com/dr-eric-berg/bio
Disclaimer:
Dr. Eric Berg received his Doctor of Chiropractic degree from Palmer College of Chiropractic in 1988. His use of “doctor” or “Dr.” in relation to himself solely refers to that degree. Dr. Berg is a licensed chiropractor in Virginia, California, and Louisiana, but he no longer practices chiropractic in any state and does not see patients so he can focus on educating people as a full time activity, yet he maintains an active license. This video is for general informational purposes only. I
...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PgZgRnnAeQs
Dr. Eric Berg DC: https://odysee.com/@DrBerg:4
https://odysee.com/@DrBerg:4/zinc-starves-deadly-bacteria:d
Zinc could be the key to fighting this deadly bacteria. Here’s why!
DATA:
https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2013/11/131111091136.htm
Zinc Deficiency:
https://youtu.be/neuWm45EnI4
Talk to a Dr. Berg Keto Consultant today and get the help you need on your journey. Call 1-540-299-1556 with your questions about Keto, Intermittent Fasting or the use of Dr. Berg products. Consultants are available Monday through Friday from 8 am to 10 pm EST. Saturday & Sunday from 9 am to 6 pm EST. USA Only.
Timestamps
Introduction
Studies on zinc and bacteria
How zinc affects bacteria
Sources of zinc
How to bulletproof your immune system (free course)
In this video, we’re going to talk about why zinc starves deadly bacteria.
In the Journal of Nature Chemical Biology, a study was published that outlined zinc’s incredible ability to starve off a deadly bacteria called streptococcus pneumonia.
Streptococcus pneumonia lives in the sinuses and throat. This can be friendly bacteria until just the right conditions occur for it to turn pathogenic.
If you are zinc deficient and you’re going through stress, this bacteria can become very harmful. This is because these conditions can cause your immune system to become compromised.
Streptococcus pneumonia kills one million people every year from pneumonia and meningitis.
This bacteria is dependent on manganese. Manganese allows this bacteria to transport. Zinc acts as a key to lock up manganese so the bacteria can’t be transported.
However, most people are deficient in zinc because of the phytic acid we consume in grains. Phytic acid blocks zinc.
To get enough zinc in your diet, you need:
• Red meat
• Shellfish
• Fish
• Low grain consumption
• A healthy gut
Dr. Eric Berg DC Bio:
Dr. Berg, age 56, is a chiropractor who specializes in Healthy Ketosis & Intermittent Fasting. He is the author of the best-selling book The Healthy Keto Plan, and is the Director of Dr. Berg Nutritionals. He no longer practices, but focuses on health education through social media.
DR. BERG'S SHOP: http://shop.drberg.com/
Follow us on FACEBOOK: https://fb.me/DrEricBerg
Send a Message to his team: https://m.me/DrEricBerg
ABOUT DR. BERG: https://www.drberg.com/dr-eric-berg/bio
Disclaimer:
Dr. Eric Berg received his Doctor of Chiropractic degree from Palmer College of Chiropractic in 1988. His use of “doctor” or “Dr.” in relation to himself solely refers to that degree. Dr. Berg is a licensed chiropractor in Virginia, California, and Louisiana, but he no longer practices chiropractic in any state and does not see patients so he can focus on educating people as a full time activity, yet he maintains an active license. This video is for general informational purposes only. I
...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PgZgRnnAeQs
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