When the Statue of Liberty in the US is shedding tears and even being humiliated by the CCP, Mr. Guo and members of the New Federal State of China have become the Statue of Liberty of the world
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
Published Yesterday |
https://gettr.com/post/p2dzk03ff1b

4/9/2023 【NFSC Members Paying Homage to the Statue of Liberty】Fellow fighter Nicole: When the Statue of Liberty in the US is shedding tears and even being humiliated by the CCP, Mr. Guo and members of the New Federal State of China have become the Statue of Liberty of the world.

#freeMilesGuo #FreeYvetteWang #freeMilesGuoNow #FreeYvetteWangNow


4/9/2023 【战友们拜谒自由女神】妮可战友：当美国的自由女神在在哭泣甚至被中共所凌辱的时候，文贵先生和新中国联邦人就是世界的自由女神。

#释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平 #立即释放郭文贵 #立即释放王雁平



