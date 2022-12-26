Americans Launching an Attack from Russian Soil – Simon Roche

Simon Roche, spokesman for the Suidlanders in South Africa, describes how the Russian border is the longest in the world so there’s sometimes one man per mile guarding it. He’s saying the Americans probably rolled right across the border to launch a missile attacked against Russia from within Russia!

At 16:00 Simon talks about this main thesis and also the blowing up of the Nord Stream pipelines when a flotilla of US ship were hanging around that vicinity.

At 40:00 we discuss that this whole war is scripted from the top down, including Putin and everyone.

At 1:10:00 Simon explains why he is not a Jew.

Simon Roche is the spokesman for the Suidlanders in South Africa. He has been on the Brian Ruhe Show about 30 times since 2016 and our playlist of videos is https://www.bitchute.com/playlist/8tWeWvbVVbu6/ . Please donate to the Suidlanders at suidlanders.org .

