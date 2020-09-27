Dr. Heiko Schöning in conversation with : Medical Doctors and Lawyers Allied Against Global Malfeasance

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One of the doctors fighting for this cause is Heiko Schöning of Ärzte für Aufklärung. He was one of the speakers at the recently held conference in the Netherlands and is battling the fallacious reporting and disproportional measures under which people are suffering. Sven spoke with him about what they have been working on for the past weeks to provide a broader public with an update on what is going on outside the mainstream media.
Links:
https://www.aerzte-fuer-aufklaerung.de
https://acu2020.org/
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=swKKi0XBeXs&;feature=youtu.be
Een Oorlog Reeds Verloren