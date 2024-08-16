Moscow court has extended the detention of four perpetrators of the terrorist attack at the "Crocus City Hall" concert venue.

The terrorists from the "Crocus" attacked have been charged with a new accusations—participation in a terrorist organization and training to commit terrorist acts, according to court documents.

Adding about a Newsweek article published August 16, 'Thomas Matthew Crooks Body was Gone When Rep Tried to Examine':

The body of the 20-year-old who attempted to assassinate former President Donald Trump was "gone" when Rep. Clay Higgins tried to inspect it during an investigation into the shooting, the congressman revealed in a preliminary report.

Higgins, a Louisiana Republican and member of the House task force investigating the incident, shared some of his findings after a three-day visit to Butler in early August.

In the report, Higgins stated that he had tried to examine Crooks' body but was unable to do so, accusing the FBI of hindering further investigative efforts.

"My attempt to examine Crooks' body on Monday, August 5, caused quite a stir and uncovered a troubling fact… the FBI had released the body for cremation 10 days after J13," Higgins wrote. "By J23, Crooks was gone. No one, including the County Coroner, law enforcement, or the Sheriff, was aware of this until Monday, August 5."





