Healing with Dr Daniels Podcast - Antibiotic Update (ARCHIVED Radio Show 04.07.15)

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Today's topic is:Antibiotic Update.
Dr Daniels shares the latest findings by the Medical Industrial Complex itself. Antibiotics as less beneficial and more harmful than thought. Are you taking a Kill pill? And how to avoid it. Think Happens.
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