How the US blew up the Nord Stream pipelines (Radar Evidence)

In this short video, RevisionFour lays out how the United States blew up the Nordstream pipelines. I go through the motive, means and exactly how it was carried out. In this video I include incriminating radar evidence that places the United States Navy at the scene of the crime at the time of the crime.
BUT FOR MORE INFO.... Please also check out the 💥epic💥 whistleblower thread at:
https://twitter.com/KimDotcom/status/1660421074033725441?s=20
(in 7 parts)
Baltops 22
Advanced Seal Delivery System
Flightradar24
Sikorsky SH-60 Seahawk
Boeing P-8 Poseidon
Boeing KC-135 Stratotanker
Enjoy the video and please do your own research! And check out MonkeyWerx's evidence as well.
Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iG71NGXr4vU
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.