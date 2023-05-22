Create New Account
How the US blew up the Nord Stream pipelines (Radar Evidence)
In this short video, RevisionFour lays out how the United States blew up the Nordstream pipelines. I go through the motive, means and exactly how it was carried out. In this video I include incriminating radar evidence that places the United States Navy at the scene of the crime at the time of the crime.


BUT FOR MORE INFO.... Please also check out the 💥epic💥 whistleblower thread at:

https://twitter.com/KimDotcom/status/1660421074033725441?s=20

(in 7 parts)


Baltops 22

Advanced Seal Delivery System

Flightradar24

Sikorsky SH-60 Seahawk

Boeing P-8 Poseidon

Boeing KC-135 Stratotanker

Enjoy the video and please do your own research! And check out MonkeyWerx's evidence as well. 


Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iG71NGXr4vU

Keywords
navy sealnordstream pipelinesabotage bombingcovert op

