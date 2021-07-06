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Remainder of the Judiciary positions itself to provide assistance in times of distress.
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40 views • July 06, 2021
Mit der Corona-Krise gehen unsere Freiheiten und Grundrechte verloren, die Basis des Rechtsstaats ist in Gefahr. „Gibt es denn keine Richter, Anwälte und Staatsanwälte, die das erkennen und dagegen vorgehen?“, so fragen sich viele besorgte Bürger. Doch, es gibt sie! Erfahren Sie hier mehr, besonders über bahnbrechende Urteile und Argumentationshilfen.
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