Jovan Pulitzer Announces He Has Obtained Full Funding for Kinematic Forensic Audit in MI. ! And More!

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Trailer: New Docuseries Starring Nicholas J. Fuentes
America Needs A Hong Kong Moment
Feds Have Been Caught Running Their Exact Same Jan 6th False Flags Many Times Before
“We Have Entered The Death Phase” - Greg Reese Talks American Gulag
Australia Sends In Military To Enforce Most Severe Lockdown Yet
The Coup That Wasn’t
As Vaccine Effectiveness Collapses, Data Gets Memory-Holed
Biden Admin Takes Action Against Cuban Refugees In 21-Foot Vessel Trying To Flee The Communist Hellhole — But All the Other Fake Refugees Are Welcome
Postal Workers Say ‘NO’ To Biden’s Looming Call To Mandate COVID Jab For Federal Workers
War Room: TGP’s Jim Hoft and Steve Bannon on The Left’s Attack on the Election Audits and Their Desire to Destroy Mike Lindell
Jovan Pulitzer Announces He Has Obtained Full Funding for Kinematic Forensic Audit of Entire State of Michigan
Fraudulent PCR Tests EXPOSED! CDC Quietly Withdraws Emergency Use Authorization Due to Inability to Differentiate COVID-19 & Influenza
WATCH: D.C. Fed Prison REFUSES To Allow U.S. Reps Gaetz, Taylor-Greene and Gohmert Inside To Visit Political Prisoners From Jan 6th
CDC now admits that everything it pushed to “cure” COVID-19 has failed, including “vaccines”
Tucker Carlson Warns Americans Not To Trust Narrative About January 6th: “Don’t pretend the FBI doesn’t stage crimes”
Source Links:
https://banned.video/watch?id=6105a33c0a82cd20881f7bf7
https://banned.video/watch?id=610494df12e4621f4c41e85c
https://banned.video/watch?id=610493f612e4621f4c41cef8
https://banned.video/watch?id=61043bb7398a151dc18f7fd9
https://banned.video/watch?id=61034220c23c721c18151770
https://banned.video/watch?id=6103429bc23c721c18153d30
https://banned.video/watch?id=6102ed6326a4181af0b14aa6
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/07/biden-admin-takes-action-cuban-refugees-21-foot-vessel-trying-flee-communist-regime/
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/07/postal-workers-say-no-bidens-looming-call-mandate-covid-jab-federal-workers/
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/07/tgps-jim-hoft-steve-bannon-war-room-lefts-fear-election-audits-desire-destroy-mike-lindell-video/
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/07/breaking-exclusive-jovan-pulitzer-announces-obtained-full-funding-kinematic-forensic-audit-entire-state-michigan/
https://welovetrump.com/2021/07/28/fraudulent-pcr-tests-exposed-cdc-quietly-withdraws-emergency-use-authorization-due-to-inability-to-differentiate-covid-19-influenza/
https://100percentfedup.com/watch-d-c-fed-prison-refuses-to-allow-u-s-reps-gaetz-taylor-greene-and-gohmert-inside-to-visit-political-prisoners-from-jan-6th/
https://twitter.com/RepMattGaetz/status/1420784846134288388
https://www.naturalnews.com/2021-07-29-cdc-admits-everything-pushed-cure-covid-failed.html
https://100percentfedup.com/tucker-carlson-warns-americans-not-to-trust-narrative-about-january-6th-dont-pretend-the-fbi-doesnt-stage-crimes-video/
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