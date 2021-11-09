© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
"I'm tired of all of them!" Stinchfield blasts the "shameful" 13 Republicans and more RINOs
Follow
2
Share
Report
100 views • November 09, 2021
"They are political traitors," and "co-conspirators of the plot to communize America." - Grant Stinchfield goes off on the 13 "shameful" Republicans to vote in favor of the infrastructure bill, and reveals who deserves to "pay the price for their destructive defection." - via STINCHFIELD, weekdays at 8PM ET on Newsmax
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.