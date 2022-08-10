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5G & TOWER DEPLOYMENT CONTINUES

(NCA live #Calgary NW @ 41st Ave NW and Edmonton Trail / CANADA)

https://www.bitchute.com/video/mRiELTRYWTVu/

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In this NCA live video, we show the deployment of a new cellular tower with 4G and 5G antennas in the Calgary NW, Alberta, Canada area (41st Ave NW and Edmonton Trail).





The tower site, which is not yet active, is owned by Rogers.





The video shows conclusive proof that not only 5G antennas are being deployed, but also new towers.





This tower will be part of the expanding 5G grid, which will power the so-called Fourth Industrial Revolution aka Great Reset including digital currency.





In terms of public health, the tower once active will add to overall societal EMF radiation levels. In a week or two, we will revisit the site to do preliminary measurements of the EMF radiation being emitted from the tower.





For more information on 5G and AI, see these collection of NCA articles:





https://blog.nationalcitizensalliance.ca/category/5g-emf-radiation/





At NCA we realize that many Canadians are uninformed and misinformed about the realities as indicated by their obedience to the multi-controlled political establishment, which is harming them and putting their future in peril.





Therefore, all we can do at NCA is continue to raise awareness, until a critical mass is ready to reclaim the country and whatever may be left of it.





If you want to help us, please share, become a member, international member, make a tax deductible donation… obviously, with the sinister Great Reset agenda in the works, the situation is serious.





https://www.nationalcitizensalliance.ca

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/nationalcitizensalliance/

5G and Tower Deployment Live (NCA live)

(mirror) https://www.bitchute.com/video/pT26HZtD7lM/

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tangentopolis (world orders review)

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ZMv79MtHJ9al/



