IT'S OFFICIAL! "UE laboratory of experimentation, Italy champion of digital identity at global level.
Puretrauma357
Puretrauma357
1910 followers
43 views • 2 months ago

IT'S OFFICIAL! "UE laboratory of experimentation, Italy champion of digital identity at global level. Anticipating the achievement of the objectives of eIDAS 2 and placing itself once again at the forefront, Italy launched the IT-progetto The digital identity wallet, valid throughout Europe, will contain identity documents, birth certificate, driving license, bachelor's degree, DIGITAL EURO (CBDC), VACCINATION DATA, etc."

identityits officialue laboratoryof experimentationitaly champion of digitalat global level
