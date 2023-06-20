Stew Peters: California Bill Targets Families Who Reject Trans Agenda

California Bill Targets Families Who Reject Trans Agenda: Parents Lose Custody If They Don’t Comply From the very beginning, the left has wanted to destroy the family. Collier County GOP Vice Chairman Dan Cook is here to talk about the Left’s assault on the American family.
California bill AB957 will mean parents will lose custody of their children if they do not “affirm” whatever made up gender identity their children have.
