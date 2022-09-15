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6 QUOTES FROM ORWELL’S 1984 THAT HAVE COME TRUE🚷
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
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https://amos37.com/6-places-where-chilling-dystopian-events-forewarned-about-in-george-orwells-1984-have-already-come-true-both-here-in-america-and-around-the-world/


George Orwell wrote ‘1984’ as a warning, but here in 2022 it is being used as a how-to guide by the New World Order

When George Orwell wrote his novel ‘1984’ showing his dystopian vision of the future, based on real-life events he’s seen already take place across WWII Europe, he was warning a war-weary world that the events they had just witnessed could happen again, and on a much larger scale. In 2022, ‘1984’ is being used as a how-to guide to implement the New World Order, and the progress made thus far is truly mind-boggling, it’s truly of biblical proportions.


“And he shall speak great words against the most High, and shall wear out the saints of the most High, and think to change times and laws: and they shall be given into his hand until a time and times and the dividing of time.” Daniel 7:25 (KJB)


Here on Day 800 of 15 Days To Flatten the Curve, the beginning of the pandemic seems a generation removed already, like ancient history, but we would do well to review and remember events that took place in the early days of the Plannedemic, as they worked to bring ‘1984’ to reality. Let’s take a look at 6 warnings from ‘1984’ that have already happened.


Excerpt: "WORDS BECOME MEANINGLESS: “It’s a beautiful thing, the destruction of words. Of course the great wastage is in the verbs and adjectives, but there are hundreds of nouns that can be got rid of as well.” – George Orwell ‘1984’ To say ‘call me by my preferred pronoun’ is not only the height of stupidity, it is also the apogee of mind control wrought by the thought police. There is no such thing as a pregnant man, or a transgender woman, until you consent to that lunacy by giving your approval.

ketanji-brown-jackson-what-is-a-woman-im-not-biologist-transgender-movement-supreme-court-nominee"

https://nypost.com/2022/03/24/supreme-court-nominee-judge-ketanji-brown-wont-define-woman/


"Jackson, the first black woman to be nominated to the Supreme Court, made her eyebrow-raising comment Tuesday when asked simply if she “could provide a definition for the word ’woman.'”


“No, I can’t,” she eventually said. “Not in this context. I’m not a biologist.”"


Read the rest at the above URL


https://www.youtube.com/c/GabrielMonet/videos

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realitygeorge orwellinversion
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