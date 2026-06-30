Why Kitchens Attract the Most Pests

Kitchens often attract pests because they provide food, moisture, warmth, garbage odours, open pantry items, grease, crumbs, and hiding places. Ants, cockroaches, rodents, flies, and pantry pests may all become active when food or moisture sources are easy to access.

In this video, Simcoe Pest X explains why kitchens are common pest problem areas and what homeowners can do to reduce pest activity around sinks, appliances, cabinets, garbage bins, pet food, and pantry shelves.