GUN SHOTS AT WHITE HOUSE !!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Multiple gunshots were reported near the White House on Saturday, May 23, 2026, triggering an immediate lockdown and a rapid security response from the U.S. Secret Service. Reports indicate dozens of shots were heard around 6 p.m. ET near the corner of 17th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue Northwest, just outside the White House complex.