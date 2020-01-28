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A Breakthrough In The Development Of A Powerful Laser
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43 views • January 28, 2020
משרד הביטחון חשף היום את פריצת הדרך בפיתוח לייזר רב-עוצמה
ליירוט איומי תלול המסלול. הטכנולוגיה החדשה תביא לשינוי אסטרטגי
ביכולת ההגנה האווירית של מדינת ישראל
The Ministry of Defense today revealed the breakthrough in the development of a powerful laser
Interceptions of steep track interceptions. The new technology will bring about strategic change
Israel's air defense capability
ליירוט איומי תלול המסלול. הטכנולוגיה החדשה תביא לשינוי אסטרטגי
ביכולת ההגנה האווירית של מדינת ישראל
The Ministry of Defense today revealed the breakthrough in the development of a powerful laser
Interceptions of steep track interceptions. The new technology will bring about strategic change
Israel's air defense capability
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