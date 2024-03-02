‘HORRIBLE MISAKE’: Rancher sends a message to Biden about border crisis
85 yr old fifth-generation cattle rancher Jim Chilton discusses the devastation they have experienced on their ranch since Biden took office. The Cartels are more powerful than the government. # BidensBorderInvasion.
