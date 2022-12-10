Last Line of Defense for God's People

In this sermon produced by 3ABN, Pastor John Lomacang will share from the Bible how most people will be deceived in the last days. Even most Christians will be manipulated by false doctrine. How can we avoid being deceived? We must rely on the defense that God has given us. We must study His Word, understand it and do it. Watch and listen as we learn how to avoid the manipulation and deception's set up by Satan at the end time.

