BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

What's Up? From Complacency to Action: Weather Weapons and the Global Agenda
ArlingtonInstitute
ArlingtonInstitute
52 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
40 views • 7 months ago

In this episode of "What's Up" from the Arlington Institute, John Petersen and Gregg Braden discuss the rapid decline of the U.S. political system, questioning if the role of the president is still necessary. They explore larger systemic changes, including climate shifts, technological advancements, and the evolving role of human consciousness. The conversation hints at a future where governance may move away from centralized figures, leading to new, cooperative frameworks that reflect spiritual and societal growth.



Don't forget to LIKE, SUBSCRIBE and SHARE our content!



We invite you to visit us at https://arlingtoninstitute.org/premium/ and sign up for a free membership. We’ll notify you when new content is released. See you there!

Keywords
gregg bradenun agenda 2030john petersen
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy