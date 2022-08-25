08-25-2022 The Feast Days - Walking In Acceptance Part 3

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Luke 1:11 And a messenger of יהוה appeared to him, standing on the right side of the slaughter-place of incense. 12 And when Zeḵaryah saw him, he was troubled, and fear fell upon him. 13 But the messenger said to him, “Do not be afraid, Zeḵaryah, for your prayer is heard. And your wife Elisheḇa shall bear you a son, and you shall call his name Yoḥanan.