When both sides use tanks based on the Soviet T-72 Model, it's common to confuse friendly and enemy tanks.

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In his video:
1. A group of Ukrainian infantryman casually waits on a highway believing the approaching tank to be friendly.
2. At a distance of 20 metres the Russian Tank crew opens fire point blank into the group of Ukrainian infantry after noticing the soldiers in front of them are wearing Ukrainian patches.
Source @AussieCossack