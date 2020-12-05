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Bu dünya mahkemelerinde hesap vermeseler de ALLAH’ın mahkemesinde hesap verirler. O DOKTORLAR bunu unutmasınlar !
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24 views • December 05, 2020
Korona (koronavirüs) ilaçları ÖLDÜRÜYOR mu?
Covid (koronavirüs) teşhisi konulan hastaların ilaçlar sebebiyle öldüğü konusunda sosyal medyada dolaşan videolar hakkında ne düşünüyorsunuz?
Alparslan Kuytul Cevaplıyor
KAYNAK:
Korona (koronavirüs) ilaçları öldürüyor mu? Covid-19
https://youtu.be/u4YWDoDSr7U
Covid (koronavirüs) teşhisi konulan hastaların ilaçlar sebebiyle öldüğü konusunda sosyal medyada dolaşan videolar hakkında ne düşünüyorsunuz?
Alparslan Kuytul Cevaplıyor
KAYNAK:
Korona (koronavirüs) ilaçları öldürüyor mu? Covid-19
https://youtu.be/u4YWDoDSr7U
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