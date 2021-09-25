Heidi Baker Called To Intercede For America It's 911

Heidi Baker is best known for her ministry to the lost and poor children living in the garbage dumps of Mozambique. Starting in the early 90's she has ministered to the poorest of the poor and raised them up to be ministers of the Gospel, having planted hundreds and hundreds of churches. The recent war in her home province has brought untold hardship and heartbreak to the Christians living there. Houses and churches burned, people chopped to pieces, children beheaded in front of their parents are the horrors being endured daily in the region. 'Mama' Heidi as she is known travels with her team ministering to the displaced and hurting people, providing 30,000 meals a day.

In the midst of all this turmoil God told Heidi to go to North America. She did not want to go, telling God the people in the west are not hungry and she is so much needed where she is. He scolded her strongly for her resisting what He was telling her to do.

She repented and has come to America for two weeks. During her first meeting she found herself groaning and travailing for hours and hours. She asked God what she was doing and was told she was interceding for the church in America, it was 911 over America and the Church is not awake to the hour. The Church needs to wake up, so that God can bring one more revival to the nation.

This is a serious time for the church in America and if it does not discern the time, it will not stand. It is 911 in America ...WAKE UP CHURCH