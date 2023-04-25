National Citizens Inquiry - #SolutionsWatch



The Official Corbett Report Rumble Channel

4/25/2023

SHOW NOTES AND MP3: https://www.corbettreport.com/solutionswatch-inquiry/

The National Citizens Inquiry is a citizen-led and citizen-funded initiative that is hearing testimony from Canadians and experts examining the nature, the legality and the effects of the Canadian governments' COVID mandates and restrictions. Today James talks to the volunteer-run inquiry's volunteer communications director, Michelle Leduc Catlin, about the inquiry itself, what it is seeking to accomplish and how Canadians (and people around the world) can support it in its endeavours.

