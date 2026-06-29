Decentralized Warfare and America's Strategic Decline, an interview with Brandon Weichert

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Modern warfare is changing fast. Decentralized command, drones, and adaptive strategies are challenging traditional military power. Nations that evolve with these new realities may gain the advantage while conventional powers struggle to keep pace.
#MilitaryInnovation #DroneWarfare #Decentralization #Geopolitics #FutureOfWar #Strategy
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