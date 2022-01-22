Persecuted Pastor Art Pawlowski - Supporting the Convey to Shutdown Ottawa

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Pastor Art Pawlowski joins Laura-Lynn Thompson to talk about the new solidarity movement and support for the truckers convoy which is on a "do or die" mission to shutdown the tyrannical capital of Canada. This pastor is completely amazing.
Solidarity Movement of Canada: https://solidaritymovementofcanada.com/
Laura-Lynn Tyler Thompson: https://odysee.com/@LauraLynnTT:9/ArtPawlowski_SOLO---21-January-2022_EDIT:1