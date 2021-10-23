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Who Is Responsible for the Failures of Government?
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60 views • October 23, 2021
Introduction: 0:00
Why Be a Podcaster? 1:00
The Corruption of Mainstream Media: 5:10
Communicating Freedom to Friends and Family: 9:30
How did Stefan Molyneux Wake Up To Reality? 22:30
Occupy Wall Street and the True Nature of Protesting 34:40
Who Is Responsible for the Disasters of Government? 40:20
The Prevalence of Psychopaths in Society 48:00
Outro: Morality, Freedom and Children: 55:00
Why Be a Podcaster? 1:00
The Corruption of Mainstream Media: 5:10
Communicating Freedom to Friends and Family: 9:30
How did Stefan Molyneux Wake Up To Reality? 22:30
Occupy Wall Street and the True Nature of Protesting 34:40
Who Is Responsible for the Disasters of Government? 40:20
The Prevalence of Psychopaths in Society 48:00
Outro: Morality, Freedom and Children: 55:00
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