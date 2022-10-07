US Reduces Military Surveillance in South China Sea

https://gnews.org/post/p1tmbeaaf
10/06/2022 WION: The United States has reportedly scaled back its surveillance in the South China Sea. A Beijing based think tank said, USA aircraft sorties in September reportedly decreased by around half in comparison with August 2022
