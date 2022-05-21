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NIGHT SHADOWS 05202022 -- Babylon is Fallen, is Fallen. 22, Pentecost, WHO, CDC, UFO
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1024 views • May 21, 2022
From the Blood Moon on the 15th of May to June 5th on Pentecost is 22 Days, From the UN WHO vote to take-over the entire world to Pentecost is 14 days - and 14 means salvation. Inasmuch as the Church Age began on Pentecost, could it end on a Pentecost? It is odd that Israel's largest "exercise" called "Chariots of Fire" ends on Pentecost. Is this yet another of a series of four sevens or a 7777? Who knows. The drought deepens in the West and is slowly moving East. The UN is now rising rapidly as Biden sells out the United States to bring in the 4th Beast of Daniel and the New World Order. UFO sightings abound as Congress holds hearings on yet another "acclimation" project. The ARRIVAL is close at hand and more...
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Thanks for listening and if you feel led to:
Become a NIGHT SHADOWS Member at $9.95 per month: http://nightshadows.valueaddon.com/users/subscribe/56049f9a-993c-45ab-8d26-6e16c0a8a241
Get ALL 3 FREQUENCY ebooks, 2 monthly 40-page PDF magazines, daily news and MUCH MORE!!
Stewart Best P.O. Box 55 Downsville, WI 54735 Larry Taylor P.O. Box 317 Talihina, OK. 74571-0317
BRIGHTEON: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/runtysrant Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/Runty1940
The best way to stay in touch with us is to be on the email list: http://eepurl.com/bs1HBv
FREE!! Stewart Best’s “DARKLIGHT” – over 700 pages for free. https://drive.google.com/file/d/1AOcDqr9AHip5TC-ueTShecKt9YcqYief/view
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