Gosia Duszak: Astral World (part 1 of 3) - Military Forces in the Astral - Milabs - Athena and Yazhi Swaruu
12 views
•
Published 19 hours ago
•
"fear is their only weapon"
Keywords
astral projectionmk ultrasecret space programastral travelstarseedslucid dreamingcosmic agencymilitary abductionslower astralastral soldiersactivation codesastral entitiesastral operationsmilitary unitsphysical abductions
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos