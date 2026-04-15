The Rise of AI and Robots, an interview with Steve Quayle

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The rapid rise of AI and robotics is reshaping how we live, work, and think about the future. As industries evolve and automation expands, conversations are growing around energy, resources, and long-term sustainability. Is this simply innovation at work, or part of a larger global shift? Perspectives vary, but the impact is undeniable. To better understand the bigger picture and explore different viewpoints, watch the latest interview for deeper context and insights
#AI #Robotics #FutureTech #Innovation #GlobalTrends
🎥 Watch the full interview at www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport
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