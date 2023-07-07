‘Missing’ Biden corruption case witness Dr. Gal Luft details allegations against president’s family

Mirrored here because it may not last long on Youtube.
Missing Biden corruption, case witness Dr. Gal Luft details allegations against the president's family in an extraordinary video. Dr. Luft, seen below, has laid out his bribery allegations against the president's family in an extraordinary video filmed in an undisclosed location while on the run.
Dr. Luft gives a stunning video testimonial about how he contacted the DOJ and FBI in March 2019 when Attorney General Bill Barr was in office, to report specific allegations and evidence against the Biden family.
