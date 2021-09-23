Afghanistan: Planned Disaster? | Beyond the Cover

There is no question that the way America’s withdrawal from Afghanistan was executed was an absolute disaster and an embarrassment for the United States. But how could the policymakers and top brass behind the withdrawal have blundered so badly? Or was there more to the debacle than meets the eye? That’s the question raised by the September 20, 2021 “Afghanistan: Planned Disaster?” issue of The New American. In this episode of “Beyond the Cover,” Gary Benoit interviews TNA Senior Editor William F. Jasper, who answers that question in the affirmative and explains why. Mr. Jasper wrote “Deep State Generals and the Afghan Debacle,” the final of three articles on the general subject of the Afghanistan tragedy in the September 20 issue.



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