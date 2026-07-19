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How to Fight
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- Heresy in the Church
- The Democrats are trannies and the Republicans are sodomites
- It's too late -- we have already hurtled off the cliff. The landing is really going to hurt.
- Church is it's own worst enemy -- we have whole heartedly embrassed heresy.
Fritz Berggren
www.bloodandfaith.com
www.gab.com/cybertext
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