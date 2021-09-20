Welcome to the Land Down Under Nazi Rule - Where is Kamala & how many more lies are out there?

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Australia has become the new NAZI GERMANY.
History is repeating itself and it appears most are going along with the Scam.
More talk of rescue from the military. Haven't we been down this avenue before?
Use your own discernment..
Mirrored - wil paranormal