'Iran Declares Israel A Loser- Raisi Says U.S. Presence Can Never Ever.
Published 18 hours ago

Iran’s president has lashed out at the U.S. amid mega-chaos in the Middle East. Ebrahim Raisi accused the U.S. of shifting blame for the crisis to Tehran and pushing Iranophobia. He stated that the U.S. presence has not created security anywhere and will never do so. Ebrahim Raisi said the western governments claim to be champions of democracy, yet they’re blocking the Palestinians’ right to self-determination.

