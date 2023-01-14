Create New Account
THE PANTHER 2 UP-CLOSE, A SORT OF REAL TANK IN THE WAR THUNDER REALM
RDRIVER TANKERY and GAMING
Published 16 hours ago
Had this tank been built it would have dominated the battlefield for over a year, no small feat in 44-45. A level of tank perfection rarely reached, along with every innovation in one place. The first match is everything wrong with mid high tier War Thunder, You cannot have realistic battles with tanks that are 25yrs NEWER than yours, when in real life 3-5yrs is a generation. The second match is a perfect Panther battle, Take this Cat out for a date!!

