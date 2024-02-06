Inhumans: American Mercenary Accused his Former UKR Coworkers of Executing Wounded and even Killing Ukrainian Soldiers

Inhumans: American mercenary accused his former coworkers of executing wounded and even killing Ukrainian soldiers
Benjamin Reed told about the mercenaries from the company "The Chosen" with commander Ryan O'Leary, accusing them of regular executions of the wounded and killing even the Ukrainian military, which could not be distinguished from Russian fighters.
The militant started receiving threats, fled to the US, and decided to tell the truth about his former associates.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.