Inhumans: American Mercenary Accused his Former UKR Coworkers of Executing Wounded and even Killing Ukrainian Soldiers
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Inhumans: American mercenary accused his former coworkers of executing wounded and even killing Ukrainian soldiers

Benjamin Reed told about the mercenaries from the company "The Chosen" with commander Ryan O'Leary, accusing them of regular executions of the wounded and killing even the Ukrainian military, which could not be distinguished from Russian fighters.

The militant started receiving threats, fled to the US, and decided to tell the truth about his former associates.

