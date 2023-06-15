The ROOT CAUSE Of Human Trafficking & How To SAVE CHILDREN From It! | Tim Ballard & Lewis Howes

MIRRORED from Lewis Howes

- Learn more about Tim's organization Operation Underground Railroad!

Tim Ballard has worked every type of case imaginable in the fight to dismantle child trafficking rings. He spent over a decade working as a Special Agent for the Department of Homeland Security to infiltrate child trafficking organizations. He successfully dismantled dozens of these organizations and rescued children from slavery and exploitation. Tim and a team of former government operatives left the security of their careers to go about the work of rescuing children as a private foundation - Operation Underground Railroad.





In this episode you will learn,





About how the U.S. plays a major role in the global human trafficking crisis.

Ways to get involved with O.U.R.’s mission and how you can help.

The truth behind what it takes to fight modern slavery.

To unlock the underestimated power of service.