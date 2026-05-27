The Book of Enoch, What You Didn't Know

Book of Enoch is quoted by Jude 1:14-15, Enoch to Methuselah to Noah and on to the Ark is is quite possibly as I believe the oldest book on earth?





Jude 1:14-15

And Enoch also, the seventh from Adam, prophesied of these, saying, Behold, the Lord cometh with ten thousands of his saints, 15 To execute judgment upon all, and to convince all that are ungodly among them of all their ungodly deeds which they have ungodly committed, and of all their hard speeches which ungodly sinners have spoken against him.





Two Things Jude affirms Enoch wrote Enoch 1 chapters 1-36





Question is was it oral or was it written, I believe it was written?





The Book of Enoch is Scripture, Just not ours it was left out of our KJV for a reason?





God told Enoch to seal the book until a distance generation, the last generation.

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