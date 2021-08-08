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The Mysterious Disappearance of the Fremont Tribe… Their Story [08.08.2021]
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48 views • August 08, 2021
For many years Utah rancher Waldo Wilcox and his family accumulated a number of priceless artefacts from the ancient sites scattered around their 4,000-acre property called Range Creek. The artefacts had been left by a mysterious tribe known as the Fremont Indians that lived in the area 1,000 years ago, but mysteriously disappeared. A few years ago Wilcox sold the land to a charitable trust, and only now are some of its secrets being revealed.
7,466 views Premiered 21 hours ago
Zohar StarGate Ancient Discoveries - 460K subscribers
https://youtu.be/OIDvUZdscdU
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7,466 views Premiered 21 hours ago
Zohar StarGate Ancient Discoveries - 460K subscribers
https://youtu.be/OIDvUZdscdU
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8UexTu0pRdzJU83eLXGPIA
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