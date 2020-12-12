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Miklos Lukacs: Resisting Techno-Feudalism & The Great Reset
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95 views • December 12, 2020
Research professor Dr. Miklos Lukacs discusses academic freedom and the roots of technocracy or techno-feudalism. This system is going global and China's “Social Credit” score forms only part of the picture. In the West, partners include Big Tech, Big Finance, Big Pharma, and their meeting points (e.g. World Economic Forum, Bilderberg). He takes a closer look at key partnerships between Bill Gates, Microsoft, and China, which began in the 1990s. He believes Big Tech and the globalists expected Hillary to win in 2016, and that the pandemic was part of a plan to remove Trump from office in 2020, in order to continue implementing the technocratic agenda now christened as The Great Reset. This system will greatly reduce many of our freedoms (e.g. mobility, economic activity, consumer options, thought police, smart cities). He ends with some thoughts on how to resist.
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Show Notes
Beyond the Bionic Man - Transhumanism https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tChHzF529f4
The Great Reset: a critical review https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zwNFA09q7yc
Website
YouTube https://www.youtube.com/c/MiklosLukacs
Twitter https://www.twitter.com/mlukacs
Facebook https://www.facebook.com/miklos.lukacs.8
Instagram https://www.instagram.com/mikloslukacs8
About Miklos Lukacs
Miklos Lukacs is a Doctor (PhD) in Management and MSc in Innovation Management from the Alliance Manchester Business School (MBS). He is currently Professor-Researcher at ESAN Graduate School of Business. His areas of interest are political philosophy, history of economic thought, world and Peruvian history, and Science, Technology and Innovation (CTI).
*Podcast intro music is from the song "The Queens Jig" by "Musicke & Mirth" from their album "Music for Two Lyra Viols": http://musicke-mirth.de/en/recordings.html (available on iTunes or Amazon)
*Support/Donate to Geopolitics & Empire:
Patreon https://www.patreon.com/empiregeopolitics
SubscribeStar https://www.subscribestar.com/geopolitics
PayPal https://www.paypal.me/geopolitics
Bitcoin http://geopoliticsandempire.com/bitcoin-donate
Show Notes
Beyond the Bionic Man - Transhumanism https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tChHzF529f4
The Great Reset: a critical review https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zwNFA09q7yc
Website
YouTube https://www.youtube.com/c/MiklosLukacs
Twitter https://www.twitter.com/mlukacs
Facebook https://www.facebook.com/miklos.lukacs.8
Instagram https://www.instagram.com/mikloslukacs8
About Miklos Lukacs
Miklos Lukacs is a Doctor (PhD) in Management and MSc in Innovation Management from the Alliance Manchester Business School (MBS). He is currently Professor-Researcher at ESAN Graduate School of Business. His areas of interest are political philosophy, history of economic thought, world and Peruvian history, and Science, Technology and Innovation (CTI).
*Podcast intro music is from the song "The Queens Jig" by "Musicke & Mirth" from their album "Music for Two Lyra Viols": http://musicke-mirth.de/en/recordings.html (available on iTunes or Amazon)
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